Gulfstream Offers Starlink In-Flight Wi-Fi for G650 and G650ER

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. today announced it has received Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) supplemental type certification to install Starlink high-speed internet on the award-winning G650 and G650ER.

This FAA approval gives G650 and G650ER customers the added convenience of working directly with Gulfstream to upgrade connectivity for their aircraft.

“Starlink is an offering that we know is important to operators,” said Derek Zimmerman, president, Gulfstream Customer Support. “Our team has invested extensive time and resources preparing for this certification, and we are well-positioned across our service network to provide a seamless installation. Having the capability to install this connectivity upgrade at our own facilities, in the hands of our trusted team of experts, is part of our ongoing commitment to our customers.”

Starlink gives passengers simultaneous access to a variety of in-flight services, including video calls, cloud-based offerings and data transfers, through its high-speed in-flight connectivity, which delivers latency less than 99 milliseconds and download speeds of 40 – 220 Mbps.

Gulfstream is currently pursuing similar supplemental type certificates from the FAA for the G800, G700, G600, G500, G400, G280, GIV, GIV-X, GV and GV-SP.