KlasJet Receives Approval for 737 Next-Generation Maintenance

KlasJet, a well-known exclusive private and corporate jet charter company and part of the Avia Solutions Group, the world's largest ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) providers, has received an extension of EASA Part 145 activity certification including Boeing 737NG (Next Generation) line maintenance.

“Earning our own Part 145 certification was an investment in our personnel to ensure we have a highly skilled team and strict compliance with regulations behind every operation,” Svirplys said. “The extension of the approval allows us to reduce cost as we will no longer need to depend on outside organizations to improve turnaround time for optimal fleet utilization.”

Oliver Wynam forecasts a 48,000 deficit of aircraft maintenance workers by 2027. The shortages are expected to lead to restrictions on capacity and more downtime for aircraft that cannot be maintained. Svirplys adds that by reducing dependency, the approval allowed KlasJet to handle maintenance problems quickly.

“The approval will enhance the operational flexibility as we will be able to keep our fleet airworthy and address maintenance problems ourselves,” said Aivaras Svirplys, Technical Director of KlasJet. “Given the shortage of workers in the industry, the in-house capability eliminates our dependence on a limited timeline of short-staffed maintenance facilities.”

KlasJet’s fleet includes aircraft modified to deliver its premium quality flight service. The fleet currently consists of eight 737-800 aircraft equipped with CFM56 engines that operate both VIP charter and ACMI operations. In addition to these next-generation aircraft, the exclusive flight experience provider also operates five 737 classics.