JPB Système Receives Prestigious Pratt & Whitney Platinum Award for Excellence in Supplier Performance

JPB Système has recently received the prestigious "Platinum Award" from Pratt & Whitney (an RTX business) recognising the supplier's outstanding performance over more than 12 months. The Platinum Award recognises vendors whose performance is in the top percentage of RTX's supply base and was judged on quality (zero defects), delivery (zero delays), financial health, and customer satisfaction.

“It is with immense pride that we accept this prestigious 'Platinum Award' from Pratt & Whitney”, said Damien Marc, CEO of JPB Système. “It's a real testament to the rigor, consistency, and quality of our work, and gives us the impetus we need to tackle the end of this year with determination and confidence.”