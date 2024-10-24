Fokker Services Group Welcomes Airmaster to Its Boeing 737NG Nose-to-Tail Program

Fokker Services Group (FSG), a global leader in aircraft maintenance, modifications, completions, and conversions, and Airmaster, a cargo operator based in Egypt, are proud to announce the signing of a component support program for Airmaster’s Boeing 737-800F aircraft. The announcement took place during the MRO Europe Event in Barcelona.

Through this agreement, FSG will ensure the continuous operation of Airmaster’s fleet while supporting the newly established airline’s rapid expansion. Within the scope of this program, FSG will service a wide range of components, including IDGs, engine accessories, hydraulic actuators, valves, cockpit controls, instruments, and more.

Ibrahim Abdelaziz , Technical Director at Airmaster’s, commented: “We are pleased to announce our successful collaboration with FSG through the signing of a comprehensive pool agreement for our fleet. This strategic partnership marks a significant step forward in our commitment to operational excellence and ensuring the highest standards of safety and reliability across our aircraft. By leveraging FSG’s extensive expertise and robust support network, we are confident in our ability to enhance fleet availability, minimize turnaround times, and optimize maintenance efficiency”.

“Welcoming Airmaster to our rapidly growing Boeing 737NG NTT program is a valuable opportunity to extend our offering to the cargo segment, which we proudly serve alongside commercial, VIP, and defense sectors. We are honored that Airmaster has chosen us as their component support partner for this platform,” said Leon Kouters, Vice President Sales & Marketing, FSG.

Leveraging our heritage as former OEM, FSG has expanded its in-house repair capabilities for the Boeing 737NG platform, focusing on increasing overall reliability of the customer’s fleet. The signing of Airmaster as the newest customer of FSG’s Boeing 737NG NTT program highlights the continued growth of this offering, which has carved out an option as the most reliable, convenient and flexible solution for operators of Boeing 737NG aircraft.