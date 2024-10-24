  • Subscribe
    1. Aircraft

    AFI KLM E&M and Air Europa Sign Long-Term Component Support Agreement For 787

    Oct. 24, 2024

    Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M) and Air Europa are pleased to announce the signing of a new long-term contract for comprehensive maintenance support of Air Europa’s Boeing 787 aircraft. This agreement, effective from March 1st, 2024, highlights AFI KLM E&M’s commitment to delivering strong value and service excellence. It reinforces the longstanding relationship between the two companies, that extends from Maintenance to the passenger activity through code-share agreements and being members of SkyTeam alliance.


    Strengthening Ties and Expanding Footprint
    The new contract is a significant milestone, underscoring AFI KLM E&M's reliability and extensive expertise in supporting the Spanish airline’s flagship aircraft. The agreement includes the establishment of a Main Base Kit in Madrid, dedicated to Air Europa's Boeing 787 fleet. This strategic move not only enhances operational performance but also demonstrates AFI KLM E&M's dedication to supporting Air Europa with superior component support.

     

    A Shared Vision for the Future
    The agreement also marks a significant expansion of AFI KLM E&M's footprint in Spain. The company currently supports several Spanish operators across various aircraft types, including the A320, A330, and A350, as well as providing APU maintenance and base maintenance for a large fleet of A320s. This new contract with Air Europa further solidifies AFI KLM E&M's position as a leading maintenance provider in the region.

    "Partnering with AFI KLM E&M for the maintenance support of our Boeing 787 fleet is a strategic move that aligns with our commitment to providing high-quality service and reliability to our passengers," said Pedro Macias, Air Europa's Chief Technical Officer. "We look forward to building on our nearly 20-year cooperation and achieving new heights together."

    "We are thrilled to extend our collaboration with Air Europa through this new long-term agreement," said Ton Dortmans, Executive Vice-President of KLM Engineering & Mainteance. "Our shared expertise and commitment to excellence have always been the foundation of our partnership.

    This new contract reaffirms our dedication to supporting Air Europa's operational performance and reliability."

