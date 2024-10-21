Iberia Maintenance Announces Full Operational MRO Capability for the Pratt & Whitney GTF Engine

Iberia Maintenance announced that it is fully operational for RTX’s Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engine overhaul. It provides disassembly, assembly, and test capability at its La Muñoza facility, strategically located next to Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport. Several Pratt & Whitney GTF engines are currently undergoing maintenance at the facility.

In 2022, the company joined the GTF maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) network to provide maintenance for the PW1100G-JM engine that powers the Airbus A320neo aircraft family. Iberia Maintenance invested in the latest engine MRO technologies in areas including grinding, balancing and test data acquisition. In addition, it increased the mechanic workforce to ramp up GTF capacity.

“With GTF engine inductions underway, we have made a step ahead in the market. We’re increasing our maintenance capabilities and our expertise while being able to serve more customers. Our goal as an MRO provider is to meet our customers’ needs and, with this milestone, we can serve both legacy and new engines, that will power the fleet for many decades,” said Enrique Robledo, chief technology officer at Iberia Maintenance.

“Iberia Maintenance brings more than 90 years of MRO experience into the network, with a proven track record maintaining the V2500 engine,” said Rob Griffiths, senior vice president, Commercial Engines Operations at Pratt & Whitney. “As one of our newest active locations in the GTF MRO network, Iberia Maintenance expands our global footprint to 18 shops and will deliver world-class services to our customers based in Europe as the fleet continues to grow.”

IAG selected 47 Airbus A320neo family aircraft powered by GTF engines. Iberia Group currently operates five of these aircraft.