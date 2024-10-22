Ontic to Expand Into Florida by Opening Eighth Site as a Dedicated MRO Centre of Excellence

Ontic, a leading global manufacturer of aerospace parts, is expanding into Florida with the opening of its eighth global site - scheduled for early 2025. Located in Miramar, FL, this exciting expansion comes as part of the strategic decision to create a global network of Ontic MRO Centers of Excellence focused on supporting customers of Ontic manufactured parts and systems.

This network of dedicated MRO facilities will allow Ontic to meet the needs of their customers more effectively. By investing in MRO talent and focused resources, they plan to improve their existing operations while creating new capacity and setting the business up for future growth and success – across both their original equipment and MRO operations.

Commenting on the decision, Jack Karapetyan, VP of Ontic’s Global MRO Operations, said: “Opening this eighth Ontic site is another exciting milestone in our growth. Florida was the natural choice for our expansion as it is already an MRO hub with ample skilled labor and a business-friendly environment, which also acts as a gateway to South American markets. I’m excited by this investment that will build and grow our MRO operations and enable us to become a benchmark for other MRO centers in the industry.”

In opening the Miramar site, Ontic will be moving its North Carolina (NC) MRO operations to Florida, allowing for focus and further expansion while providing the wider NC business with more space to grow. Thanks to growth in all areas of the business, Ontic has no planned job losses as a result of this move, with MRO teams in the US having the opportunity to relocate to Miramar or move into new manufacturing roles on their current site.

Speaking about how their new strategic direction will affect customers, Matthew Pritchard, VP of Sales & Customer Engagement at Ontic, commented: “We recognize that airlines and end users of our products and systems expect a certain level of performance and service. This exciting new investment will ensure we can deliver against these requirements, and I’m looking forward to inviting new customers to come and see what we are capable of.”

Ontic has appointed Jamerio Vinson as General Manager of the Miramar site. Vinson is currently overseeing the final stages of the site’s renovation as well as focusing on recruitment ahead of the site becoming operational in early 2025. If you’d be interested in applying for a role, visit ontic.com/careers to view current vacancies.

Plans for further Ontic MRO Centers of Excellence in Europe and Asia are underway with more announcements expected in 2025.

Ontic has demonstrated impressive growth since being sold to CVC Capital Partners in 2019, and recently announced a new four-to-five-year investment cycle with the private equity firm. They are excited for what the future holds as they continue investing in their capabilities, infrastructure, and people, building on their successful growth to date.