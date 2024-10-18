  • Subscribe
    1. Aircraft

    Duncan Aviation Holding Giveaway for Painted Prop at NBAA

    Oct. 18, 2024

    Duncan Aviation is excited to share the company is holding a random drawing for an exclusive, hand-painted American flag propeller completed by Duncan Aviation’s world-renowned Paint experts for those who register at the 2024 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition in Las Vegas, Nevada.

     

    To register to win, stop by Duncan Aviation’s booth (#1500) during the show. Registration opens on October 22nd at 10 a.m. local time and will close on October 24th at 11:45 a.m. local time and requires attendees to input their information using a large touchscreen monitor in Duncan Aviation’s booth (#1500). 

