Duncan Aviation to Facilitate “Future of Connectivity” Session at NBAA BACE

Duncan Aviation’s Justin Vena, a senior avionics sales representative with Duncan Aviation, will be facilitating discussion about current and coming connectivity solutions during a session held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, in Room W218 at the National Business Aviation Association’s Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE).

Entitled “The Future of Connectivity,” the session explores how the world of connectivity solutions in business aviation is rapidly evolving, bringing new and more powerful technologies to the forefront. As air-to-ground (ATG) connectivity transforms, staying ahead of the curve is essential for maintaining seamless communication and enhancing the in-flight experience. Attendees will explore perspectives of major solution providers and detailed information about current and future technology, highlighting how these innovations will revolutionize the business aviation landscape, gaining invaluable insights into the latest advancements in connectivity solutions.

Representatives from Gogo Business Aviation, Satcom Direct, Honeywell, Starlink, and Viasat will discuss their solutions and Josh Wilson, Director of Fleet Maintenance and Avionics with EJM, will provide an operator’s perspective. Duncan Aviation’s Vena will facilitate the conversation, address system installation, and take questions from the audience.

Vena has worked in aviation for more than 30 years and has deep experience in avionics ranging from technician to training to engineering and now in technical sales helping clients understand their avionics options. He is widely regarded as a top expert on connectivity for business aviation and is a longtime member of the NBAA Connectivity Committee.

For more information, visit Duncan Aviation at booth #1500 during this year’s NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Trade Show from October 22-24, in Las Vegas, Nevada.