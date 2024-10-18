Airbus Corporate Jet’s ACJ TwoTwenty Comes to NBAA-BACE

Airbus Corporate Jets' ACJ TwoTwenty will be on display at this year’s NBAA-BACE. The aircraft is creating a whole new market segment, the 'Xtra Large Bizjet,' by emphasizing cabin space, range and technology at a similar price point to ultra-long-range jets.

The ACJ TwoTwenty stands out for offering more than double the cabin space of traditional long-range business jets. With over 786 square feet of floor space, the expansive six-zone cabin is where the ACJ TwoTwenty really shines. With two extra cabin zones for additional privacy, you can work in a true office environment with best-in-class connectivity or unwind and revitalize with a California King bed, en suite bathroom with rain shower, and two 55-inch 4K TVs.

Even with twice the cabin space of ultra-long-range business jets (ULR), the ACJ TwoTwenty has lower operating costs due to reduced maintenance and training costs.

Powered by Pratt & Whitney engines, the ACJ TwoTwenty is a leader in fuel-efficient aviation technology. The engines are designed for lower fuel burn and CO2 emissions, lowering costs, and reducing impact on the environment.

With a range of up to 5,650 nm (more than 12 flight hours), the ACJ TwoTwenty can meet the requirements of 99.9% of all U.S. departures,1 connecting city pairs including Los Angeles to London, Miami to Buenos Aires and New York to Istanbul.

As with all ACJ aircraft, the ACJ TwoTwenty is capable of flying with up to a 50% blend of kerosene and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) while keeping to the technical specifications of Jet A. All Airbus commercial aircraft and helicopters will be capable of operating with 100% SAF by 2030. This capability will play an important role in the sector’s decarbonization journey.

The ACJ TwoTwenty is set to become a game-changer in the business aviation market, offering a unique combination of unmatched cabin space, intercontinental range, state-of-the-art amenities, and competitive pricing.

The ACJ TwoTwenty will be on display at an NBAA-BACE conference. See it at Static #AD_120.

More than 200 Airbus corporate jets are in service worldwide, flying on every continent, including Antarctica.