Sherwin-Williams Aerospace Coatings Showcases “Envisioned Precision” With New Products and Services at 2024 NBAA-EBACE Exhibition

Under the theme “Envisioned Precision,” Sherwin-Williams is introducing numerous new aerospace coatings products and design services at the National Business Aviation Association’s Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE).

“We’re excited to show off and present a variety of new topcoats, undercoats, prep materials and design services soon available to aviation industry professionals and the entire maintenance, repair and overhaul community,” says Julie Voisin, Sherwin-Williams Market Segment Manager Aerospace, Original Equipment Automotive Interiors and Commercial Vehicle Refinish. “We look forward to showcasing the latest in aerospace coatings technology and innovations, as well as engaging with visitors at this year’s NBAA-EBACE exhibition.”

Come See What’s Being Featured at Booth #1713 at NBAA-EBACE This Year

The latest 850 Series SKYscapes® Effect Finishes from Sherwin-Williams delivers a consistent, durable and colorful mica, metallic and hybrid finishes. This high-performance polyurethane basecoat is specially designed for productivity and appearance with a full complement of effects – for use in everything from striping and accents to overall paint completion of a larger or commercial aircraft.

In addition to its extensive color and effects palette, the new SKYscapes 850 Series also offers what aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and paint shops desire most – an incredibly simple and easy-to-use product.

The new 858 Series SKYscapes single-stage topcoat delivers consistent, colorful finishes in multiple gloss levels. It is a convenient, single-stage system for the exterior and interior surfaces of general aviation aircraft. This polyester/urethane hybrid topcoat can be applied as an overall topcoat or used for striping while delivering a consistent, durable finish and an option for a clearcoat.

Available in a full solid color palette with multiple gloss levels – including full-gloss, semi-gloss and flat finishes – the 858 Series SKYscapes offers an ultra-smooth appearance with excellent flow and leveling.

Achieve Any Desired Scheme Design

Due to the overwhelming success of the Sherwin-Williams Aircraft Color Visualizer, four new aircraft types were added to its inventory. This web-based tool allows plane owners, paint shops, aircraft scheme designers, original equipment manufacturers and even aviation enthusiasts to let their imaginations go to work as they create and envision aircraft color combinations easily in a fully interactive experience.

The interactive tool – which is available as an interactive desktop site or mobile app - expanded from six to 10 aircraft models – ranging from a kit aircraft to a heavy jet – that can be customized with any color in the Sherwin-Williams aircraft color library and instantly viewed on screen. Aircraft designs can be created from thousands of colors, accents and paint style combinations.

What Else Is New?

Next-Generation Chrome-Free Epoxy Primer offers class-leading corrosion resistance, performance and durability protection for all types of aircraft. Sherwin-Williams Next-Generation Chrome-Free Epoxy Primer (CM0483800) is a new high-performance, two-component, corrosion-inhibitive primer that contains no chromate. The primer is ideal for application on all types of aircraft, including commercial aircraft, business jets, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, rotor aircraft and general aviation.

Jet Prep™ Sol-Gel Metal Pretreatment (CM0220P01) provides excellent corrosion protection and adhesion. It is a chrome-free, water-based, translucent, sol-gel metal pretreatment solution designed specifically for the aerospace industry. The two-component pretreatment kit provides superior adhesion and corrosion protection over aluminum substrates and pairs with aerospace-grade corrosion-protective epoxy primers and topcoat paint systems, all to provide applicators the ability to apply a complete Sherwin-Williams chrome-free system from substrate to topcoat.

New Universal Clearcoat System for General Aviation Aircraft delivers premium aesthetics with versatile application characteristics. This high-gloss, durable clearcoat (CM0ACC201) delivers maximum results in terms of appearance and protection and also provides versatile application options, from flexible wet edge times to fast repairs.

A conductive coating offers a high-conductivity solution for dissipating static on aluminum and composite aircraft. This new aerospace coating (CM0485115) enables aircraft owners to impart conductivity onto aluminum and composite substrates by producing an anti-static conductive film on their surfaces with a resistivity of 0.1 to 100,000 ohms per square meter to help static charges dissipate from antennas and radomes.

Fill Bond® Flex Aerospace Filler (FBF100) restores aircraft exterior composites by permanently concealing surface imperfections. This is a new, convenient method for filling seams and rivets and doing small spot repairs on aircraft prior to painting. The high-quality, two-component polyester filler kit (FBF100) is designed to block, and permanently conceal, surface imperfections on composite exterior aircraft surfaces by offering strong adhesion; resistance of shrinkage; and better sandability, flexibility, and stain resistance.

To see all these new aerospace products and services, visit Sherwin-Williams Aerospace Coatings at Booth #1713, Oct. 22-24, 2024, at the NBAA-EBACE exhibition.