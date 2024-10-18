Universal Avionics ClearVision EFVS certified on King Air B200

Universal Avionics (UA), an Elbit Systems Company, today announces the achievement of FAA Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for its ClearVision™ Enhanced Flight Vision System (EFVS) on Beechcraft King Air B200/300 aircraft in partnership with Global Aviation Tech LLC (GATECH). This development marks a significant advancement in safety and operational capability for special missions and aerial firefighting operators.

ClearVision EFVS stands apart from traditional Heads-Up Display (HUD) solutions with its cutting-edge SkyLens™ Head-Wearable Display (HWD). SkyLens combines enhanced vision (EVS) and synthetic 3D terrain (SVS) overlays to display real-time environmental data onto the pilot's natural vision, even in low-visibility conditions such as haze, smoke, and darkness.

Universal's enhanced vision solution features a large field of view, with the brightest and highest resolution HUD for commercial aircraft in the market. An out-of-the-window flying experience helps increase situational awareness, enabling pilots to confidently make critical decisions and navigate safely during demanding mission scenarios. The biggest benefit is safety, as pilots can keep their eyes outside the cockpit and avoid spatial disorientation issues, the largest cause of Controlled Flight into Terrain accidents.

“Together, GATECH and Universal have delivered a critical safety advancement for pilots operating in demanding environments,” said Woody Cottner, Vice President, Special Programs at Global Aviation Tech LLC. “We are thrilled to bring the ClearVision EFVS to the King Air B200 community.”

"ClearVision EFVS provides unparalleled visibility and operational confidence, making a pivotal difference in the success and safety of critical missions," said Dror Yahav, CEO at Universal Avionics. "This first-to-market technology supports aerial firefighting, emergency medical services, special operations, and VIP flights, allowing them to improve mission effectiveness and perform vital tasks with greater precision and safety.”

Universal Avionics is demonstrating enhanced flight vision solutions in partnership with Global Aviation Tech during NBAA-BACE 2024, booth 3327. Learn more about ClearVision on the KingAir B200/300 (STC SA02038WI).