NBAA-BACE Preview: Exhibitors to Showcase the Power, Possibilities in Business Aviation

Business aviation is evolving at an unprecedented pace, with top companies rapidly developing and introducing new technologies, products, services and business models – and the 2024 NBAA Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), taking place Oct. 22-24 in Las Vegas, offers a look at the industry of tomorrow, on display today.

With a packed exhibit hall featuring 800 of the industry’s leading companies, NBAA-BACE will highlight the latest aircraft, avionics, engines and other propulsion technologies, and more.

“With 20,000 expected attendees, NBAA-BACE remains the world’s most powerful business aviation event, and the preeminent venue for unveiling new products and business plans,” said Laurie Lutz, NBAA senior vice president of events. “This year includes a host of exhibitors with exciting announcements.”

The show, which this year takes place in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), will feature an Emerging Tech Pavilion with mockups from Joby, Lilium and Electra.aero. Additionally, Robinson is exhibiting a helicopter in the hall, and Cirrus will have its mockup of its SF50 jet on display.

What Exhibitors Are Saying

NBAA-BACE exhibitors agree the show offers them a unique opportunity to meet with their new and prospective customers, and share their exciting news.

As Charter and Go Media Specialist Lisa Tarlecky noted, “For charter operators, attending events like NBAA-BACE is more than just about staying current. It’s about getting a competitive edge by discovering new tools and technologies that streamline operations, enhance customer experience and improve efficiency.”

“As one of the largest and most anticipated events in the aviation industry, NBAA-BACE provides a unique platform for Phillips 66 Aviation to connect with industry professionals, showcase our programs and services and discuss the latest trends with peers and customers,” said Sunny Lopez, manager, Phillips 66 Aviation.

Don Dwyer, co-managing partner at Guardian Jet, is not only an exhibitor, but will be speaking during a session at the new NBAA-BACE Flight Deck about the state of the market.

“The convention has been really important to Guardian Jet,” Dwyer said. “Our business has actually grown with it as our principal marketing effort of the year.”

“American Flight Support will proudly participate in this premier event, presenting a crucial opportunity to showcase its comprehensive range of services, build strategic partnerships and drive innovation within the aviation sector,” said American Flight Support CEO Lazo Qaradaxi.

First-Time Exhibitors

Underscoring the convention’s importance will be the first-time presence of more than two dozen exhibiting companies at NBAA-BACE this year, many as participants in the First-Time Exhibitors Pavilion. The pavilion, located in Hall W3, can be found in booths 1250-1260, plus 1261a – 1261p and 1361a-1361p.

Many exhibitors have taken a sustainability pledge to support efforts to make this year’s edition of NBAA-BACE the most sustainable to date. The pledge includes commitments for reducing printed materials, use of sustainable materials in booth construction and other sustainability measures.

In addition to the exciting exhibits at LVCC, an extraordinary display of leading-edge aircraft will be on hand at Henderson Executive Airport (HND).

