Duncan Aviation Developing Two STCs For Gogo Galileo HDX

Duncan Aviation is collaborating with Gogo Business Aviation to complete Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) to install Gogo Galileo HDX on the CL300/350 and Citation C680A Latitude aircraft. With Gogo Galileo HDX, owner/operators flying worldwide will have global access to high-speed, inflight internet.

Using the Eutelsat One Web’s enterprise-grade Low-Earth-Orbit (LEO) satellite network, Gogo Galileo HDX will deliver low variability and consistent performance on routes around the world. The HDX delivers fast, low-latency connections, and because of its compact design, it is often a relatively quick upgrade for aircraft already equipped with any Gogo AVANCE system (L3, L5, LX5, and SCS). However, the actual downtime will depend on the equipment and configuration currently in the aircraft.

Duncan Aviation’s Manager of Engineering Shawn Carraher said, “This collaboration for new STCs with Gogo Business Aviation is the latest in a long line of STCs we’ve developed with Gogo over the years. We’re pleased to be working with a company that has consistently provided reliable connectivity systems for our business aviation customers.”

Look for the CL300/350 and Citation C680A STCs to be available in 2025. Contact members of Duncan Aviation’s Avionics Sales Team (https://duncanaviation.aero/services/avionics-installation/contacts) for more information or stop by our booth (#1500) at the 2024 NBAA BACE convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, from October 22-24 to visit in person with them.

Owner/operators who want to upgrade to the AVANCE SCS and HDX from the legacy Air-To-Ground (ATG) systems (1000, 2000, 4000, 5000) can visit Gogo’s Promotion’s page for information on the company’s promotional pricing (https://www.gogoair.com/promotions).