Aerostar Announces $4.7 Million Expansion in Mobile

Aerostar, a leading provider of aerospace repair services, has announced a $4.7 million expansion of its facility at the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley in Mobile.

The expansion will add 50 new jobs over the next three years, more than doubling its total employment to 110.

“With the recent purchases of the Bauer Hydraulic equipment and Testek Power Generation equipment, Aerostar has taken a huge step forward in its growth strategy for the next three to five years. This equipment will create at least 50 new jobs in the next few years, bring us to over 110 employees at the Brookley Aeroplex,” said President and Managing Partner Greg Guzman.

Aerostar’s investment will support the growth of the aerospace aftermarket sector, with new test equipment enabling the company to continue its specialized repair services for hydraulic, pneumatic and electromechanical aircraft components used in commercial airlines.

“Aerostar’s expansion comes at a time when Mobile is working diligently to strengthen its position as a leader in aerospace and aviation services,” said Bradley Byrne, President & CEO of the Mobile Chamber. “This expansion is a testament to our city’s appeal as a hub for advanced manufacturing in the aerospace industry, and it will provide new, high-quality jobs for the people of Mobile.”

“We are thrilled to see Aerostar expanding its operations in Mobile to meet the growing demand for quality commercial aircraft maintenance and repairs. From new planes and parts to suppliers and services, there are many companies like Aerostar whose continued investment is securing Mobile’s place as a global leader in the aerospace industry. We wish Aerostar nothing but success as it continues to grow.” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

“Mobile County Commission is pleased to support the continued growth of our local aerospace industry,” said Mobile County Commission President Randall Dueitt. “Aerostar’s creating 50 new jobs and almost doubling its local employment through this $4.7 million investment will not only support the growth of our local economy’s aerospace sector but will also create meaningful opportunities for Mobile County workers.”

Construction is underway with operations expected to begin in September 2025. For more information about Aerostar and its services, visit https://aerostar.aero.