Broward Aviation Services Opens New Stock Hub in Shannon, Ireland

In a significant move to bring its comprehensive component inventory and AOG support services to a wider European operator base, Broward Aviation Services (BAS) has opened a new stock facility in Shannon, Ireland. The new state-of-the-art office space and 10,000 sq.ft. warehouse has a stock inventory valued at circa $15 million and is based in the aviation hub, adjacent to Shannon International Airport. This development is part of the BAS group strategy to minimise air miles for parts deliveries and build a global distribution network, starting with the EMEA region.

The Shannon facility will be a purely commercial hub focusing on sales, customer support initiatives, and AOGs - fully supported by the BAS headquarters in Florida, US. The Company has scope to further expand in Ireland, however an additional hub in Asia is next on the agenda.

Tracey Downes, Managing Director, Broward Aviation Services Ireland, highlights the benefits that the Shannon hub will deliver. “We have found EMEA customers recognise the speed of response that BAS is renowned for. They are keen to do business with us for their aircraft and engine parts, excited by the fact we will be on their doorstep.”

Importantly, Ireland has many skilled teardown facilities, MROs, and repair shops. BAS plans to work with all of them in the future. “If we can be more efficient and lean in the processes associated with dismantling aircraft and engines,” continues Downes, “we can pass on those benefits to airlines across the EMEA region.”

According to Dennis Amaty, Co-Founder & President of the BAS Group of companies, Ireland’s large leasing community is an important part of the organisation’s focus and another catalyst for establishing the first European stock hub in Shannon. “We look forward to developing our existing relationships with lessors as we have a robust purchasing strategy and are actively looking for narrowbody assets and engines to dismantle for stock.”