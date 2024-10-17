AFI KLM E&M Announces Leadership Transitions

Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M) announces significant leadership changes: Ton Dortmans, Executive Vice President of KLM Engineering & Maintenance (KLM E&M), will retire in summer 2025, after an impressive 40-year career with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. Mathieu Essenberg, currently serving as EVP Hub Operations in charge of Ground Services, will succeed him on 1st of January 2025.

Ton Dortmans to be succeeded by Mathieu Essenberg

Ton Dortmans joined KLM on August 1st, 1985, and held various positions within E&M before transitioning to Ground Services, where he was responsible for redesigning ground handling processes. From 1998 to 2008, Ton held multiple roles within Flight Operations, including responsibilities for Air Traffic Management, deputy EVP Flight Operations and serving as SVP Operations Control Center in the Passenger division from 2005. He returned to E&M in December 2008 as SVP Operations and Deputy EVP, eventually becoming EVP of KLM E&M in February 2012, joining also the Executive Teams of KLM and Air France Industries KLM E&M.



In addition to his role within KLM E&M, Ton has represented KLM in several capacities, including Chairman of EPCOR B.V. and Board Member of KLM UK Engineering Ltd. He has also participated in various committees with Schiphol Group, Air Traffic Control the Netherlands, and the government, such as the Regional Consultation Schiphol (CROS).



Marjan Rintel, CEO of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, commented: “As EVP of KLM E&M, you are responsible for one of the largest technical enterprises in our industry, tasked with timely and safely maintaining and repairing KLM's aircraft, engines, and components, as well as those of around 200 global customers. Ton has fulfilled this immense responsibility with great dedication, a passion for technology, and a deep care for the people behind it. He has successfully steered E&M through challenging times, including significant downsizing during COVID and subsequent scaling up and recruitment efforts. I sincerely thank Ton for his invaluable contributions to KLM and wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Anne Brachet, EVP Air France-KLM Engineering & Maintenance, stated: “With immense gratitude, we announce the retirement of Ton Dortmans, Executive Vice President of KLM E&M, effective summer 2025. Ton's remarkable 40-year career with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has been marked by unwavering dedication, exceptional leadership, and a profound impact on our organization. As we welcome Mathieu Essenberg, who will succeed him, we are confident that Mathieu’s expertise and innovative approach will continue to drive our mission forward. We extend our heartfelt thanks to Ton for his precious contributions to KLM E&M and AFI KLM E&M.”

Mathieu Essenberg will start his new role on January 1st, 2025. Ton will support Mathieu for smooth handover of all activities. In close cooperation with Anne Brachet, Ton will manage significant major projects for AFI KLM E&M, among other collaborations with OEMs and Supply Chain projects.

Mathieu has been with KLM since 2002 and has held various management roles at KLM Cityhopper and Flight Operations. At KLM E&M, he served as SVP Airframe/Operations, overseeing aircraft maintenance for KLM’s fleet and global customers. Additionally, Mathieu has 20 years of experience as a pilot with KLM and KLM Cityhopper, serving as captain on Boeing 737. In 2022, he became EVP Hub Operations, leading the Ground Services division.

Marjan Rintel added: "The maintenance and thus the availability of our fleet is our top priority. Mathieu has proven that he can lead significant changes while also addressing daily challenges. His strategic vision and pragmatic results-oriented approach make him the right person to lead E&M."