Hi Fly Welcomes Two New Airbus A330-200s to Its Fleet

Hi Fly, a leading wet lease specialist and charter airline operating globally, is pleased to announce the expansion of its fleet with the addition of two Airbus A330-200 aircraft, registered as 9H-MFS and 9H-HFL. These reliable aircraft will enhance the company’s capacity as a preferred partner for airlines seeking additional support.

The newly added A330-200s are exclusively configured for economy class, accommodating 345 and 361 passengers, respectively. This configuration is designed to meet the needs of a diverse range of travelers, featuring a generous seating pitch of up to 33 inches and inflight streaming for video entertainment. Recent upgrades to the interiors include new leather seat covers and carpets, elevating the cabin's premium appearance and enhancing overall passenger comfort.

"We are actively expanding our fleet at a steady pace, and we are thrilled to welcome these two new Airbus A330-200 aircraft," said Antonios Efthymiou, CEO of Hi Fly. "These additions perfectly enhance our service offerings and will enable us to provide an even broader range of options to meet the growing global demand for our services."

With a maximum range of 15,500 kilometers, the A330-200 family is renowned for its reliability and impressive operational efficiency of 99.4%. This makes it an excellent choice for airlines looking to reduce operational costs while improving their environmental performance.

Hi Fly is the largest Airbus Widebody aircraft wet lease specialist in the world, EASA and IOSA certified and FAA approved, with AOC’s in Portugal and Malta, and licensed to operate globally. The airline operates a large fleet of all Airbus aircraft, Airbus A320, A330 and A340, available for wet lease and charter, passengers and cargo, on short, medium and long-term contracts, worldwide. Customers include airlines, governments, tour operators, freight forward companies and private individuals and the military. This is Hi Fly’s core business and has been developed with unmatched operational expertise over the last 19 years.