Challenge Group Completes 767 Conversion Program

Marking a significant milestone in its fleet expansion, Challenge Group proudly announces the successful completion of its 767 conversion program with the deployment of two newly converted B767-300 freighters.

The newly added freighters, registered as 9H-CAD and 9H-CAH under the Maltese AOC, bring the total number of B767-300BDSF aircraft in the Group’s fleet to four. Each aircraft boasts a cargo capacity of approximately 52 tons and 400 cubic meters, with advanced features designed for air cargo operations. These enhancements include reinforced floors, wide cargo doors for large shipments, and optimized fuel efficiency, making them ideal for both short- and medium-haul routes.

This additional capacity enabled the successful launch of a new service to Delhi in early October in addition to the three existing weekly frequencies to Mumbai, taking to five the weekly flights catering to India’s growing industries, including pharmaceuticals, automotive, textiles, electronics and high tech. The launch of these freighters also frees up capacity on the 747 aircraft, allowing for increased long-haul destinations and enhanced connectivity between Europe, the Far East and the US. “The introduction of these two B767-300 freighters is a significant step forward in Challenge Group's strategic expansion,” said Or Zak, Chief Commercial Officer. “Their versatility and fuel efficiency empower us to increase flight frequencies, enhance flexibility for charter operations, and explore new market opportunities. These aircraft will help meet the rising demand for complex verticals and e-commerce, reinforcing Challenge Group's leadership in the air cargo industry.”

Now operating a total of 10 aircraft, Challenge Group continues to solidify its position as a key player in the air cargo industry and enabler to the global trade.

The introduction of these new freighters underscores the company’s commitment to delivering tailored and reliable end-to-end logistics solutions to meet diverse customer needs.