Britten-Norman Secures Investment to Ramp Up Islander Production and Expand Aftermarket Operations

Britten-Norman, the UK’s leading manufacturer of utility aircraft, has successfully completed its second funding round, securing significant capital from Northern Ireland based Beechlands Enterprises. The investment will accelerate production of the iconic Islander aircraft and transform aftermarket business.

Britten-Norman will scale manufacturing operations in the UK up to eight aircraft a year in phase one. Manufacturing will be focussed primarily on the unleaded piston version of the Islander, with around 20% of aircraft being delivered as turboprops.

As part of the company’s focus on manufacturing, it will invest in more advanced manufacturing tools and machinery, enhancing component production capabilities. These upgrades will help reduce lead times, increase output, and improve overall cost and efficiency.

As part of the investment Patrick Cowan, former Deputy Chief Engineer at Belfast based aeroplane manufacturer Short Brothers, will be joining the board of Britten-Norman.

Alison Rankin Frost, Director of Beechlands said; “We’re delighted to invest in Britten-Norman. Great people, great product and, now we have provided more capital, great prospects.”

William Hynett, Britten-Norman’s CEO, commented: “This welcome investment from Beechlands will enable Britten-Norman to complete its aircraft manufacturing repatriation programme, with the first aircraft destined for the Falkland Islands. We will also be focussing on our important international aftermarket operations, ensuring our long-term position as the manufacturer of choice for reliable, high-intensity, low-cost, short-field, sub-regional air transportation.”