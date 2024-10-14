VietJet Introduces AVIATAR's Electronic Technical Logbook

VietJet Air, one of the largest and fastest growing airlines in Vietnam, introduces AVIATAR's electronic Technical Logbook (eTLB) into its technical operations for its growing fleet serving both domestic and international destinations across the Asia-Pacific

(APAC) region. The operator has obtained the CAAV (Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam) approval for the use of the eTLB on their fleet of Airbus A320/A321 and A330 aircraft. VietJetAir is the first airline in the APAC region introducing the eTLB. The rollout has been satisfactory, with the airline benefitting from AVIATAR's digital solution for its cockpit and maintenance crews allowing a reduction in manual efforts through a seamless and intuitive interface.

Mr Le Anh Huy, Head of MOC at VietJet Air, said: "At VietJet, we are always striving to reach new technological heights, improve the quality of our flights and increase the reliability and efficiency of our operations. With the implementation of AVIATAR's Technical Logbook, we are replacing the manual and paper-based process of capturing technical issues in-flight and on the ground. Based on the close cooperation with the AVIATAR team, we are convinced that the solution will not only improve communication between our crews and Tech Ops but also increase our overall maintenance efficiency. The application of the digital logbook also allows us to reduce our environmental footprint."

Frank Martens, Senior Director Sales and Customer Development of Digital Fleet Services at Lufthansa Technik, added: "This is an important milestone for us as VietJet Air is our first eTLB customer in the APAC region and thus a further proof of the added value that our digital solutions bring to our customers. I would like to thank VietJet Air for their great trust in our services and look forward to continuing our trustful cooperation. Special thanks go to our AVIATAR team for their passion and flexibility, always putting our customers'

needs first and developing our products accordingly."

AVIATAR's electronic Technical Logbook offers pre-filled text blocks and automated input masks that capture technical issues of the aircraft during flight and on ground. It therefore replaces time-consuming manual entries into paper books and improves data quality as well as transparency. The solution works with any hardware device (e.g. tablet, smartphone, or desktop computer) and provides pilots with access to aircraft status anywhere and anytime. It also offers backup processes in case of connectivity issues. Real-time data availability, directly connected to the M&E (maintenance and

engineering) system, ensures maintenance on arrival and enables a seamless pilot-to-maintenance collaboration, leading to decreased turnaround times and costs. In addition, the standardized data structure helps airlines to gain insights into trend analytics.