AJW Group Appoints Mitsui as Sole Sales Representative in Japan

AJW Group, a leading global independent provider of aircraft component parts, repair, and supply chain solutions to the commercial, business, and defence aviation sectors, is further strengthening its presence in Japan with the appointment of Mitsui & Co. Ltd as its sole sales representative.

This strategic partnership enhances AJW Group’s capacity to support the Japanese market, enabling the supply and support of aircraft components through contracted services such as Power-by-the-Hour (PBH), as well as providing full maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capabilities for aircraft components within the region.

Aligned with AJW Group’s global growth strategy, this collaboration will bolster the Group’s footprint in Japan’s aviation industry. AJW Technique, the Group’s world-class MRO facility based in Montreal, was the first independent component MRO in the world to receive Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) approval under the Bilateral Aviation Safety Agreement (BASA) with Transport Canada (TCCA), a milestone achieved in January 2019. This recognition underscores AJW Technique’s compliance with JCAB regulations and positions the Group as a trusted partner in the Japanese MRO market.

Tetsuro Hidaka, GM New Business Development Dept., Aerospace Business Div. of Mitsui & Co. Ltd, said:

“This partnership comes at a pivotal time for Japan’s aviation market. Our collaboration with AJW, a recognised global leader in aircraft components, will enable us to capitalise on Japan’s aviation industry’s growth.”

Nick Ward, SVP Global Sales and Business Development of AJW Group, said:

“Our partnership with Mitsui expands our ability to enhance our aircraft components and supply chain solutions to serve this key market and provides enhanced MRO support for our Japanese customers, utilising AJW Technique’s extensive capabilities.”