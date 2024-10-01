Jet Aviation Redelivers Two BBJ 737-8s in Record Ten-Month Downtime

Jet Aviation announced today that it has redelivered a pair of identical Boeing Business Jets 737-8s to an undisclosed customer. The interiors were completed in less than ten months, the shortest downtime the completion center has achieved for two simultaneous aircraft.

"Less than ten months from arrival to certification and redelivery is an incredible achievement, especially for two cabins of this complexity,” says Christoph Fondalinski, vice president Completions. “Our in-house teams worked hand-in-hand with the customer to understand their specialized requirements and craft interiors that met these through a combination of state-of-the-art engineering and innovative production techniques. The result was our shortest downtime for two simultaneous aircraft to date and is further testament to our ongoing pursuit of industry-leading efficiency, service, and quality.”

Jet Aviation offers completion for all types of narrow- and wide-body aircraft at its facility in Basel. The completion center has in-house, on-site capabilities for almost all aspects of the completion process including design, engineering, production, installation, and certification.

Jet Aviation is a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) with some 4,000 employees and 50 locations worldwide. Jet Aviation’s offerings include aircraft management, aircraft sales, charter, completions, defence, FBO, maintenance and staffing.