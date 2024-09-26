Kellstrom Aerospace and All Nippon Airways (ANA) Enter Into Inventory Management Agreement

– Kellstrom Aerospace, a global leader in commercial aftermarket aviation lifecycle solutions, is proud to announce a significant agreement with All Nippon Airways (ANA), a global leading airline. The agreement will leverage Kellstrom Aerospace’s cutting-edge inventory management solutions in support of ANA’s operations.

The agreement enables ANA to maximize value from of its inventory by working with Kellstrom and its innovative, service-led supply chain programs. Leveraging Kellstrom’s extensive expertise in aviation lifecycle solutions, ANA aims to streamline its operations and further strengthen its management base.

“We are excited about this agreement with ANA, one of the most respected airlines in the world, as we leverage our inventory management expertise to the mutual benefit of both companies,” said Michael Garcia, VP of Commercial at Kellstrom Aerospace. “This initiative aligns with our mission to provide tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of global airlines and MROs, and we look forward to working with ANA and continuing to build our business relationship.”

Kellstrom Aerospace, renowned for its lifecycle cost management and extensive inventory of OEM and aftermarket parts, will work closely with ANA to optimize value from its inventory. This announcement highlights Kellstrom’s continued commitment to the world’s Leading Airlines and MROs, like ANA, to provide innovative and integrated supply chain solutions while driving significant improvements in working capital management and operational performance.

About Kellstrom Aerospace:

Kellstrom Commercial Aerospace, Inc. dba Kellstrom Aerospace is one of the largest commercial aftermarket distribution channel partners to leading OEMs, airlines, leasing companies, financial institutions, air transport operators and MRO’s worldwide. Differentiated by its operational heritage, on-hand relevant inventory and parts management emphasis, Kellstrom Aerospace provides immediate access to one of the world’s largest and most comprehensive inventories of new aircraft parts for engine and airframe heavy maintenance, phase checks and line maintenance.

Kellstrom Aerospace offers an unparalleled level of cost-effective supply chain solutions, including OEM parts distribution and OEM services, commercial aftermarket parts provisioning and sunset fleet services, technical services, consignment management, repair management, overhauled rotable component programs, whole aircraft/engine asset leasing and trading, and fleet provisioning programs based on real world experience. Kellstrom Aerospace provides 24/7 AOG and Just-In-Time (JIT) support covering all service offerings to over 2,000 customers in 90 countries. For more information on Kellstrom Aerospace, please visit: www.kellstromaerospace.com.