Greater Houston Chamber to Honor Aviation Role Model Janine Iannarelli

Janine K. Iannarelli, founder and president of Par Avion Ltd., will be recognized at the 2024 Women in the Fast Lane of STEAM Luncheon and Style Show hosted by the Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce as a role model in the aviation industry. The event will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Post Oak Hotel, 1600 West Loop South in Houston, and is designed to honor 46 women for demonstrating leadership, community engagement and support of women.

Iannarelli has more than 35 years of aviation industry experience. Established in Houston in 1997, Par Avion specializes in buying and selling business and private aircraft for a global customer base. The firm also provides consulting services regarding acquisition and ownership. In addition to her role at Par Avion, Iannarelli serves on the board of directors of Heritage Aviation, a full service Fixed Based Operator/Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (FBO/MRO) headquartered in Burlington, Vt.

“Our Annual Women in the Fast Lane of STEAM Luncheon celebrates visionary women who are making significant strides in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math careers. These trailblazers push boundaries, redefine excellence, and inspire future generations. We are honored to recognize Janine as one of our remarkable 2024 role models. Janine has consistently shattered glass ceilings in the highly competitive, male-dominated aviation industry, paving the way for countless women to follow. Her unwavering dedication, innovation, and leadership not only open doors, but also empower the next generation of women leaders to soar to even greater heights,” commented Suzan Deison, chief executive officer, founder, and president of the Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce.

Iannarelli is a long-time member of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), the European Business Aviation Association (EBAA), and Women in Aviation, International. She has held a number of leadership roles throughout her career including having served as Chair of the Texas Governor’s Aerospace and Aviation Advisory Committee. Iannarelli currently serves as the Chair of the European Business Aviation Association’s Associate Member Advisory Council which represents over 500 globally based members.

Iannarelli routinely serves as a speaker and mentor for women, young professionals, and youth organizations. She is also recognized as a reliable source on aviation topics, sharing her insights and perspectives for local, regional, national, and international media outlets. A long-time mentor with Women in Aviation, International, and the NBAA, Iannarelli volunteers her time to coach and guide up and coming young professionals.

“I am honored to be recognized by the Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce as one of the 2024 role models. I am a steadfast proponent of inspiring and supporting future leaders in the aviation industry and in other STEM related fields. A career is built not just on skill, but also upon opportunities and good guidance. I am humbled that my accomplishments have inspired others,” Iannarelli said.

To learn more about Iannarelli, click here. For more information about Par Avion Ltd., please visit www.paravionltd.com. For the full list of Women in the Fast Lane of STEAM honorees, click here.