West Star Aviation Announces Promotion of Michael Ditmeyer to Director of Maintenance

West Star is pleased to announce the promotion of Michael Ditmeyer to the Director of Maintenance at their Chattanooga, TN (CHA) facility. He will oversee all maintenance programs, ensuring project flow and work processes align with customer expectations.

Mike has over 32 years of aviation experience. He started his career in the USAF, working on B52 Bombers. After his discharge he obtained his A&P license. He previously worked with several regional airline carriers as well as Gulfstream as a Sr. Operations Manager. Mike joined West Star in 2019 as Gulfstream Program Manager, later excelling to the Gulfstream Program Director in 2023, after the opening of the new Gulfstream hangar.

“We are excited to see the impact Mike will make in his new role and look forward to the continued success he will bring to our team,” said Steve Goede, General Manager (CHA).

As an industry-leading Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) provider, West Star is proud to have been voted the #1 Preferred MRO for the ninth time from 2014 - 2021 and 2023 in Professional Pilot Magazine's annual PRASE Survey. West Star Aviation specializes in the repair and maintenance of airframes, engines and APUs, avionics installations and repair, major modifications, interior refurbishment, exterior paint, accessory services and parts.

