Archer Aviation Delivers Its First Midnight Aircraft to the USAF

Archer Aviation Inc. announced it has delivered its first Midnight aircraft to the USAF to evaluate as part of its AFWERX Agility Prime contract valued at up to $142M.

The delivery comes after the U.S. Department of Defense accepted Midnight’s military airworthiness assessment, a critical approval that confirms Midnight’s readiness for flight testing by AFWERX. This allows AFWERX to conduct government-directed testing of the aircraft for the U.S. Air Force and validate operational and military-specific mission concepts.

A team of USAF personnel worked alongside Archer’s flight test team to ramp up operations with Midnight at Salinas. Together, these teams executed simulated medical evacuation, cargo, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance flights.

"This delivery represents a pivotal moment not only for Archer but for the future of military aviation," said Adam Goldstein, CEO of Archer Aviation. "Together, our goal is to prove Midnight’s potential and ensure the United States continues to lead the way with the world’s most advanced technology.

"Archer's Midnight aircraft has the potential to significantly enhance our operational capabilities," said Col Elliott Leigh, AFWERX Director and Chief Commercialization Officer for the Department of the Air Force. "We look forward to continuing our work with our industry partners as we explore the ways that this advanced aircraft can contribute to the mission."

With its vertical takeoff and landing capabilities, proprietary electric powertrain and low

noise profile, Archer's Midnight aircraft is well-suited for military aviation operations.

Archer’s Midnight aircraft is expected to provide a much safer, cost-effective and quieter alternative to existing internal combustion engine options. As such, it holds the promise of enhancing rapid response, agility and operational effectiveness across a wide range of mission profiles.