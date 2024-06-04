Washington State Shares Boeing Workers' Wage Complaint Investigation Details

A Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) wage complaint investigation resulted in The Boeing Co. paying $11.5 million in unpaid wages to nearly 500 workers.

L&I and Boeing signed a compliance agreement May 24 acknowledging payments totaling $11,538,550.56 to 495 Boeing employees.

L&I received four complaints in November 2022 from workers who were performing aircraft maintenance overseas for Boeing. From there, it expanded to a broader investigation into travel pay and policies for workers in Washington State.