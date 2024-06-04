easyJet and SR Technics Mark the Acquisition of Maintenance Facility in Malta

easyJet and SR Technics have finalized an agreement which sees the airline acquire the SR Technics maintenance facility in Malta.



The signing ceremony, which took place with the Prime Minister, Dr Robert Abela in attendance, was held at the maintenance hangar on May 31 and signals the handover of the facility to easyJet.



easyJet will now undertake heavy maintenance on its growing fleet of more than 340 aircraft and welcome the workforce of more than 400 currently based at the facility to the easyJet Group. The six-bay aircraft maintenance facility has undertaken heavy maintenance for the easyJet fleet of aircraft for several years.



“The government stands ready to support the industry," said Prime Minister of Malta, Hon. Dr Robert Abela emphasising Malta’s robust MRO sector and engineering services workforce, which boasts approximately 1,500 professionals. “We take pride in the Maltese leadership managing these hangars and commend our dedicated technicians and engineers whose efforts have attracted and retained such esteemed companies."



Expressing his gratitude towards SR Technics and welcoming easyJet’s substantial investment, Abela affirmed the government’s commitment to fostering a thriving aviation industry in Malta.

David Morgan, chief operating officer for easyJet, said: “We are delighted to be in Malta today to mark this important milestone. We have long held links with the island and look forward to further strengthening these in the coming years with this maintenance facility which will mean we will employ more than four hundred people locally to maintain our growing, modern fleet of aircraft.”