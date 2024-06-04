easyJet and SR Technics Mark the Acquisition of Maintenance Facility in Malta

easyJet and SR Technics have finalized an agreement which sees the airline acquire the SR Technics maintenance facility in Malta.
The signing ceremony, which took place with the Prime Minister, Dr Robert Abela in attendance, was held at the maintenance hangar on May 31 and signals the handover of the facility to easyJet.
easyJet will now undertake heavy maintenance on its growing fleet of more than 340 aircraft and welcome the workforce of more than 400 currently based at the facility to the easyJet Group. The six-bay aircraft maintenance facility has undertaken heavy maintenance for the easyJet fleet of aircraft for several years.
“The government stands ready to support the industry," said Prime Minister of Malta, Hon. Dr Robert Abela emphasising Malta’s robust MRO sector and engineering services workforce, which boasts approximately 1,500 professionals. “We take pride in the Maltese leadership managing these hangars and commend our dedicated technicians and engineers whose efforts have attracted and retained such esteemed companies."
Expressing his gratitude towards SR Technics and welcoming easyJet’s substantial investment, Abela affirmed the government’s commitment to fostering a thriving aviation industry in Malta.
David Morgan, chief operating officer for easyJet, said: “We are delighted to be in Malta today to mark this important milestone. We have long held links with the island and look forward to further strengthening these in the coming years with this maintenance facility which will mean we will employ more than four hundred people locally to maintain our growing, modern fleet of aircraft.”
Brendan McConnellogue, Director of Engineering for easyJet, said:
“We have a long history with this fantastic maintenance facility, having worked closely with us for many years and so are really pleased to bring the facility along with its highly skilled and experienced workforce into the easyJet family. In recent years, easyJet has brought much of its aircraft maintenance operations in house and so taking on the facility is very much aligned with this strategy. We look forward to welcoming the team in Malta to easyJet.”
Owen McClave, CEO for SR Technics, said:
"As part of our strategic growth in engine MRO business, the divestment of the aircraft base maintenance business plays a key role in shaping our portfolio. With easyJet we found a perfect partner to take over our aircraft maintenance subsidiary in Malta.”
Daniel Galea, General Manager for SRT Malta:
“Over the past years, SR Technics Malta has thrived under the ownership and guidance of SR Technics. During this period, the Company has expanded operations and achieved numerous significant milestones. Now, as we transition to the next chapter, we are excited to join easyJet with whom we are confident that we will continue to grow and build on the successes achieved to date.
“We extend our heartfelt thanks to all our stakeholders especially our employees and customers for their continued support and dedication, and as we embark on this new journey we look forward to continue maintaining the high standards and commitment to excellence which have been the cornerstone of our success.”
easyJet has strong links with Malta having flown there since March 2008. The airline has flown over 4 million passengers to and from the island in that time and now flies more than 400,000 customers every year. easyJet operates to Malta from nine of its bases across Europe.