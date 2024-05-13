  • Subscribe
    Fokker Next Gen To Develop Narrowbody Powered by Hydrogen

    May 13, 2024
    airBaltic will evaluate the potential of hydrogen-powered aircraft opportunities with Fokker Next Gen.
    Fokker Next Gen N.V. (Fokker Next Gen), a pioneering liquid hydrogen powered commercial aircraft manufacturer that plans to produce aircraft both in the Netherlands and in Latvia, and Air Baltic Corporation AS (airBaltic), Latvia's national airline, are pleased to announce this memorandum of understanding (MoU) that sets the stage for a collaborative future in aviation.

    This memorandum will leverage the insights of airBaltic to contribute to the development of the Fokker Next Gen liquid hydrogen combustion powered commercial aircraft. From airBaltic’s perspective, this is an opportunity to investigate hydrogen aircraft fit for the airline’s routes.

     
    “ airBaltic is glad to see such innovative developments being worked on in the Baltic region. We are a proud operator of one of the youngest aircraft fleets in Europe and are committed to the industry-wide decarbonization initiatives. However, we also do understand that the aviation industry needs a joint effort in new technology developments in order to achieve its long-term commitments." — Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic

    “We are glad to sign this MoU and collaborate with Fokker Next Gen by sharing our insights and expertise in their work to develop a hydrogen-powered aircraft. We see this as an important step for the future of the aviation,” Gauss added.

    Fokker Next Gen, with its expertise in aircraft design, certification, and assembly, is developing a liquid hydrogen fueled aircraft that aims to revolutionize the industry. The aircraft will be designed with a dual fuel tank system so that it can also fly on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) or kerosene when liquid hydrogen is not available.

    airBaltic is committed to reach carbon neutrality by 2050, in line with the aviation industry and EU commitments. To reach that in the long run, airBaltic is dedicated to continue advancing operational excellence, exploring innovative solutions – for example, through cooperations such as this – and implementing industry-wide practices.

    “airBaltic’s engagement with hydrogen-powered aircraft is crucial. Our joint effort not only propels forward innovative aircraft design, informed by direct user feedback, but also boosts the Dutch and Latvian economies. This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to pioneering the future of aviation.” — Juriaan Kellermann, CEO of Fokker Next Gen