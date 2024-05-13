Fokker Next Gen To Develop Narrowbody Powered by Hydrogen

“We are glad to sign this MoU and collaborate with Fokker Next Gen by sharing our insights and expertise in their work to develop a hydrogen-powered aircraft. We see this as an important step for the future of the aviation,” Gauss added.

Fokker Next Gen, with its expertise in aircraft design, certification, and assembly, is developing a liquid hydrogen fueled aircraft that aims to revolutionize the industry. The aircraft will be designed with a dual fuel tank system so that it can also fly on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) or kerosene when liquid hydrogen is not available.

airBaltic is committed to reach carbon neutrality by 2050, in line with the aviation industry and EU commitments. To reach that in the long run, airBaltic is dedicated to continue advancing operational excellence, exploring innovative solutions – for example, through cooperations such as this – and implementing industry-wide practices.