Liebherr-Aerospace to Showcase at Singapore Airshow 2020

Liebherr-Aerospace will be having a strong presence at this year’s Singapore Airshow with a full display of multiple key components from February 15th through the 16th at the Changi Exhibition Center.

Liebherr-Aerospace will welcome its customers, partners and all interested visitors to this large airshow in Asia. This year, the company decided to showcase at its booth number L65 major components. Among them, two heat exchangers of the A320 family will be presented in an educational way for the visitors: The units will be in pre-repair and post-repair condition illustrating the differences and thus giving an example of an OEM's repair process.

In addition to the heat exchangers and the general display of its Customer Service capabilities, Liebherr will also show examples of its product lines air management system, flight control and actuation as well as landing gear and electronics.

Singapore Airshow takes place every other year and it is unarguably one of the best platforms in the region for industry leaders from various sectors to gather under one roof to exchange ideas, insights, and discuss solutions for today's global aerospace challenges.



