Boom Supersonic Forms Strategic Partnership With Flight Research, Inc., Bringing XB-1 Flight Tests to Mojave Supersonic Corridor

Boom partners with Flight Research, Inc. to provide training and safety chase for XB-1.

Boom Supersonic
Jan 21st, 2020

Boom Supersonic, the Colorado company building history’s fastest supersonic airliner, today announced the formation of a strategic partnership with Flight Research, Inc. (FRI) aimed at bringing test flights for XB-1, Boom’s supersonic demonstrator aircraft, to the supersonic corridor stretching across the Mojave Desert. As part of the partnership, FRI will provide Flight Test Support to Boom with a T-38 Talon, a two-seat, twin-jet supersonic trainer, for pilot proficiency training as well as a chase aircraft during XB-1’s flight test program.

Boom will also sub-lease a portion of the FRI Headquarters, building a custom state-of-the-art space to support XB-1, including a fully instrumented flight test control room and an XB-1 simulator room with cockpit and visual displays. The agreement includes use of one of several FRI hangars located at Mojave Air and Space Port beneath the supersonic corridor. This custom space gives Boom a presence at XB-1’s testing site and allows it to reassemble XB-1 after transport to Mojave and immediately begin testing.

“Flight Research provides essential equipment and superior facilities at the Mojave Air and Space Port, enabling us to finalize and fly XB-1,” said Boom founder and CEO, Blake Scholl. “We specifically selected the T-38 for our flight test program because of its similar flight characteristics and ability to chase XB-1 through low speed supersonic flight. This is an exciting time at Boom and we’re glad to have a partner in FRI to help us get to the finish line.”

“With Boom, we’re presented with an opportunity to partner with a dynamic and ground-breaking organization that is challenging conventional wisdom about flying,” said Scott Glaser, Senior Vice President of Operations at FRI. “This will be a new supersonic testing project for us, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome Boom to this historic airfield and to outfit a space to meet their needs. We look forward to contributing to the return of supersonic commercial air travel.”

Boom is currently building XB-1, which will help refine the design and engineering of Overture, Boom’s revolutionary supersonic commercial airliner. XB-1 shares key technologies with Overture, such as advanced carbon fiber composites and a refined delta wing planform. Lessons from XB-1 have already helped optimize Overture and will prove in-flight key technologies for safe, efficient travel at supersonic speeds.

FRI, in conjunction with one other Mojave AERO Group Subsidiary, The International Flight Test Institute, operates more than 40 aircraft comprised of multiple fleets. Aircraft types range from flight test-instrumented supersonic trainers, corporate and military training jets, turboprops and helicopters.


More in Aircraft
Image006
RUAG International Ensures Higher Manufacturing Throughput for F-35 and JSF Program Supply Chains
The enhanced facility is now wellpositioned to process and deliver on larger order volumes thereby satisfying their aerospace customers’ increasing supply chain demands and sustaining RUAG’s commitment as sole global source supplier.
Jan 21st, 2020
Ideagen and ExecuJet MRO Services in Global Software Project
Ideagen’s Q-Pulse, Q-Pulse Risk and Academy will be rolled out across all ExecuJet MRO sites globally.
Jan 21st, 2020
Nigerian Reach
Youngest Person and First Nigerian Reach South Pole
Action Aviation chairman and world record holder/explorer Captain Hamish Harding has returned from the South Pole with his son Giles Harding, 12, and Prince Ned Nwoko of Nigeria.
Jan 21st, 2020
Gf Museum 1
Gulf Air Opens 70th Anniversary Museum
The official opening was under the patronage of Gulf Air’s Chairman of Board of Directors Zayed R. Alzayani who cut the ribbon and launched the project in presence of the airline’s board members, executive management and members of the Bahraini media.
Jan 21st, 2020
Dublin1
MTU Maintenance Opens Office in Leasing Hometown Dublin
They will be responsible for growing and intensifying MTU Maintenance’s leasing and asset management activities in Ireland.
Jan 21st, 2020
Elliott Jets Sells First Garmin G5000-Equipped Citation 560XL on the Market
The amount retained was even more than the expected value retention, according to the leading aviation appraisal and valuation firm VREF Aircraft Value Reference and Appraisal Services.
Jan 21st, 2020
Matt Zuccaro 300dpi Crop 768x528
A Farewell Message From Matt Zuccaro
Jan 21st, 2020
Orion Graphic
Collins Aerospace Signs $320 million Contract With Lockheed Martin to Provide Critical Subsystems for NASA’s Orion Spacecraft Fleet
Valued at $320 million, the systems being provided will play an important role in enabling NASA’s goal of boots on the Moon by 2024.
Jan 21st, 2020
20200121 Swiss A340 Economy Class
SWISS Now Flying With a Fully-Refurbished Airbus A340 Fleet
Jan 21st, 2020
ITT to Showcase Proprietary Customizable Silicone Elastomer and Industry-Leading Rotorcraft Solutions at HAI HELI-EXPO 2020
Jan 21st, 2020
Hai2020 Advancer(c)all Rights Reserved
Airbus Displays Its Customer-Centric Solutions at HELI-Expo 2020
Jan 21st, 2020
A321 Xlr
Airbus to Add A321 Production Capabilities in Toulouse
Jan 21st, 2020
RUAG and Airbus Agree Long-Term Cooperation
Jan 21st, 2020
Isu 90 On Hemtt
AAR Mobility Systems Awarded Contract From the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support to Produce Specialized Shipping/Storage Containers
This contract provides the U.S. Armed Forces and its allies with a direct method for procuring AAR’s rapid deployment products, which have been used by troops around the globe for over five decades.
Jan 21st, 2020