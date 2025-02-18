18 Injured After Plane Crashes at Canadian Airport With 80 On Board

A Delta Air Lines plane carrying 80 people crashed at a Canadian airport on Monday afternoon, the airline and local authorities said, leaving the aircraft upside down and 18 people injured.

The CRJ900 aircraft, operated by Endeavor Air, was travelling from the US city of Minneapolis to the Canadian city of Toronto when it was involved in a "single aircraft accident upon landing" at Toronto Pearson International Airport at about 2:30 pm ( 1930 GMT), Canadian airport authorities said.

"Initial reports indicate there are no fatalities and 18 customers with injuries have been transported to area hospitals. Our primary focus is taking care of those impacted," Delta said in a statement.

Greater Toronto Airports Authority boss Deborah Flint confirmed to reporters that "there was no loss of life" in a briefing.

Flint said that 17 injured passengers were "quickly taken to local area hospitals, at this time we do not know of any of those passengers having critical injuries."

Later, airport fire chief Todd Aitken said that an 18th person was taken to hospital later.

"What we can say is the runway was dry and there was no cross-wind conditions," Aitken said, stressing that the "cause of the crash is still under investigation."

Delta chief executive Ed Bastian earlier had said the airline was still working to confirm the details of the incident.

"The hearts of the entire global Delta family are with those affected by today's incident at Toronto-Pearson International Airport," he said.

"I want to express my thanks to the many Delta and Endeavor team members and the first responders on site."

Footage from the scene showed the aircraft upside down on the tarmac of the airport in the eastern Canadian province of Ontario.

Toronto Pearson airport said all 76 passengers and four crew were accounted for.

"A number of passengers were taken to local hospitals," it said in a post on X.

Flights in and out of the airport resumed after a brief closure, the airport added.

"I'm relieved to learn that all passengers and crew are accounted for after today’s plane crash at Toronto Pearson," Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said on X. "Thank you to the first responders, crew and airport staff for their quick actions and commitment to keeping everyone safe."