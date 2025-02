Former NBAA COO Chris Rocheleau has been appointed acting head of the FAA, filling a void after Michael Whitaker resigned from the position just weeks ago, leaving the organization without a Senate-approved leader when the nation's deadliest airline crash in a quarter century took place above the Potomac River on Jan. 29.

Rocheleau, a 22-year FAA Veteran, was appointed by President Trump on Thursday, Jan. 30.

