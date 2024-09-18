Door Falls Off Airplane, Makes an Emergency Landing at Myrtle Beach Airport

Sep. 18—A plane had to make an emergency landing at the Myrtle Beach International Airport after its door reportedly fell off.

An airplane carrying two people took off from MYR on Tuesday around 2:53 p.m. and landed less than 10 minutes later at 3:01 p.m., according to flight data from Flight Aware. A Federal Aviation Administration report stated the door fell off and the aircraft declared an emergency.

No one was injured in the incident and the plane landed safely, said Myrtle Beach Airport Assistant Director Ryan Betcher.

The plane was being flown by LIFT Academy, which is a pilot school based in Indianapolis, Indiana. There are also locations in Myrtle Beach and Galveston, Texas.

This is the second emergency landing that the academy has made in the Myrtle Beach area this year.

In May, a plane operated and owned by Lift landed on U.S. 501, blocking traffic, as it flew back to MYR. No one was injured in that incident.

It's also the second emergency landing made at the airport this month.

A military plane made an emergency landing Sept. 12 at the Myrtle Beach International Airport. The military F-16 plane landed because it was leaking fuel.'

The aircraft made it to the ground safely.

