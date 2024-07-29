Saudi Arabia's GACA, SAMI Come Away from Farnborough Airshow with Deals, Agreements

Jul. 27—LONDON — Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation built good investment opportunities with British companies after visiting the Farnborough International Airshow, which concluded on Friday, its president said on Saturday.

Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej led the GACA delegation at the airshow, where they were briefed on the latest technologies, innovations, and solutions in the aviation industry, including advanced air mobility, space, and sustainability, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

GACA officials also held a roundtable meeting with the Saudi-British Business Council to discuss investment and cooperation opportunities in the civil aviation sector during their visit to the UK.

On the sidelines at Farnborough, GACA signed a memorandum of cooperation with the German company Lilium, a leading manufacturer of vertical take-off and landing aircraft, "with the aim of contributing to the development of the regulatory framework for advanced air mobility in Saudi Arabia," the SPA reported.

The Saudi Air Navigation Services Company also signed a framework agreement with the British Air Traffic Control Company, also known as NATS, to enhance airport capacity.

The Saudi Academy of Civil Aviation, Prince Sultan University, and Cranfield University also signed an agreement with the goal of developing aviation science research and exchanging expertise between specialists.

Flynas, Saudi Arabia's leading low-cost airline, also signed an agreement with Airbus to purchase 160 new aircraft, including 30 wide-body A330neo aircraft and 130 single-aisle aircraft of various models from the A320 family, bringing the total volume of its aircraft purchase orders to 280 within seven years.

The General Authority for Military Industries was also participating at Farnborough, and Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohali, its governor, witnessed the signing of agreements between Saudi Arabian Military Industries, Airbus Helicopters, and Lockheed Martin.

___

(c)2024 the Arab News (Jeddah, Saudi Arabia)

Visit the Arab News (Jeddah, Saudi Arabia) at www.arabnews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.