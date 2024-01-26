GAMA Welcomes Seven New Memberships

The General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) announced the addition of BLR Aerospace and Victory Lane Aviation as Members; Skyryse and Wing as Associate Members; and Alaka'i Technologies Corporation, Crisalion Mobility, and Cuberg as Associate Members EPIC.

BLR Aerospace is headquartered in Everett, Washington, and was founded in 1922. They provide performance enhancing aftermarket products for rotorcraft and fixed wing aircraft. BLR works to solve the problems that matter most to the aviation community by engineering, certifying, manufacturing and marketing aerodynamic systems that enhance the productivity, performance and safety of airplanes and helicopters.

Victory Lane Aviation is headquartered in Concord, North Carolina, and was founded in 2015. They provide quality and dedicated maintenance, parts and avionics services to a variety of aircraft types at both their main location and in Charlotte. Their robust list of services includes AOG assistance and work with smaller airlines. Victory Lane Aviation (VLA) is an authorized service center for Epic, Piper, Textron, Icon, plus a Garmin dealer, and much more. VLA also operates a flight school and offers a managed customer program for more personalized service.

Skyryse is headquartered in El Segundo, California, and was founded in 2016. They are developing a universal flight deck and operating system that will automate flight controls and management to improve aviation safety. Skyryse is focused on bringing trust, safety and the accessibility of flight for all through its easy and intuitive integrated flight control system. Skyryse joined GAMA in 2018 as an Associate Member EPIC and has elevated their membership.

Wing offers drone delivery. Their fleet of lightweight, highly automated delivery drones can transport small packages directly from businesses to homes in minutes. Wing delivery is safe, sustainable and easy to integrate into existing delivery and logistics networks. Wing is part of Google’s parent company, Alphabet. Wing joined GAMA in 2022 as an Associate Member EPIC and has elevated their membership.

Alaka'i Technologies Corporation started developing its eVTOL, named Skai, in 2018. Headquartered in Stow, Massachusetts, they are combining the benefits of a hydrogen fuel cell powertrain with the simplicity of fixed rotor systems to make Skai the simple and safe method for people and cargo to go anywhere.

Crisalion Mobility is a leading company in the development of manned and multi-mission eVTOL and solutions for ground vehicles based on the Intellydrive technology (teleoperation and creation of convoys). Crisalion is a pioneer in Spain and among the world’s first companies to carry out successful flight tests of a full-scale eVTOL.

Cuberg, part of the Northvolt group, builds high-performance energy solutions for the world’s most demanding battery applications. Cuberg was founded in 2015 in order to commercialize its next-generation lithium metal cell technology and was acquired by Northvolt in 2021 in order to bring this innovation to scale. Cuberg is located in San Leandro, California.

