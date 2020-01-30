JSSI Names Chris Charnley Director of Business Development, Canada

Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI) announced Chris Charnley has been named director of business development, Canada.

Jan 30th, 2020
Chrischarnley
Charnley brings more than 40 years of aviation industry experience to JSSI, including senior leadership roles at Hawker Beechcraft and Pratt & Whitney Canada. He will be responsible for overseeing the company’s growth in the Canadian market.

“Chris has an impressive record of aircraft sales success in the Canadian market, combined with a background of exceptional aircraft technical support and customer service skills. We have several new products and services coming down the pipeline to better support aircraft owners and operators and Chris will play a leading role as we pursue new opportunities in this strategically important market,” said Francisco Zozaya, senior vice president, business development at JSSI.

“I'm excited to join JSSI at this time of growth and expansion," said Charnley. "I look forward to applying my industry experience to contribute to further success for the business and help build enhanced levels of support for aircraft owners and operators throughout Canada."

Most recently, Charnley was regional sales director at Textron Aviation with responsibility for Beechcraft and Caravan sales throughout Canada. He previously held senior leadership positions at Raytheon Aircraft and Hawker Beechcraft, with responsibility for all products in the Canada and Latin America regions.

Charnley previously worked for Pratt & Whitney Canada in a variety of sales and technical support roles for multiple engine types, including the PW100, PW300 and JT15D. He was also responsible for managing the company’s engine fleet maintenance plans for airlines operating Pratt & Whitney engines. Charnley holds a bachelor’s degree in aeronautical technology.


