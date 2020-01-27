Gulf Air Welcomes New Bahraini Aircraft Maintenance Technicians

Jan 27th, 2020
Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, continues moving forward in keeping Bahrainization at the core of its recruitment strategy by welcoming a new batch of 22 Bahraini aircraft maintenance technicians who have recently joined the airline and began their training program. With this recruitment Gulf Air has reached 90 percent Bahrainization in the position of aircraft maintenance technicians.

Gulf Air’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed Al Alawi congratulated the airline’s new aircraft maintenance technicians for passing the selection process, and noted: “Today, 90 percent of our aircraft maintenance technicians are Bahrainis. This is a major milestone for us to be a leader amongst carriers from our neighboring countries by having local, specialized and professional talents representing our beloved Kingdom. Gulf Air continues in being a corporate leader in Bahrainization in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

Gulf Air prides itself with its legacy and long experience in aviation; as the airline selects only the top contenders based on their performance; and in compliance with the high standards that Gulf Air has set for its technicians and aircraft engineers; all in accordance with the Bahrain Civil Aviation Affairs safety regulations. Safety and security matters are important for the national carrier in selecting its maintenance technicians and aircraft engineers, as they undergo a very challenging screening process includes a technical assessment, followed by a comprehensive technical interview.

Gulf Air is committed to invest in its Bahraini workforce and their career development and as such, it continues to provide opportunities for Bahraini nationals to take over senior positions in the company. The airline has established a tailored program in which it recruits and trains Bahrainis to become aviation professionals and continue Bahrain’s legacy of being a longstanding reliable source of aviation industry professionals who have served the national carrier and other regional airlines. Moreover, the airline has recently developed a detailed Bahrainization plan outlining all positions that are occupied by expatriates and their Bahraini potential replacements who will undergo a thorough and timely career development plan to increase nationalization across all different departments and divisions of Gulf Air. Currently, 90 percent of headquarter employees, 97% of first officers and 100 percent of the airline’s second officers and male cabin crew are all Bahraini.


