RUAG International Ensures Higher Manufacturing Throughput for F-35 and JSF Program Supply Chains

The enhanced facility is now wellpositioned to process and deliver on larger order volumes thereby satisfying their aerospace customers’ increasing supply chain demands and sustaining RUAG’s commitment as sole global source supplier.

RUAG Aviation
Jan 21st, 2020
Image006
RUAG International

RUAG Australia has completed a major upgrade to their Hydraulic Actuator Center of Excellence manufacturing facilities at their Bayswater, Australia, location. The upgrade is set to significantly improve productivity, reduce lead times, and boost responsiveness to customer needs. The enhanced facility is now wellpositioned to process and deliver on larger order volumes thereby satisfying their aerospace customers’ increasing supply chain demands and sustaining RUAG’s commitment as sole global source supplier for the uplock actuator system for F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program.

2020 sees RUAG Australia set to provide more efficient, reliable, and cost-effective hydraulic actuator manufacturing capabilities to its customers. The upgraded Bayswater facility now includes a total of eleven CNC machining centers, with the final investment stage bringing three additional new machines online at the close of 2019. Improving on productivity, the machining centers are now configured into actuator work cells that focus on the customer value stream for efficient production. This results in enabling RUAG to better integrate with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their supply chains.

"Delivering capability redundancy - a customer priority - has been a key outcome of the manufacturing investment program," said Terry Miles, general manager RUAG Australia. “We understand the customer’s need for quick turnaround, affordability, and reliability. This upgrade allows us to streamline our supply chain, meet the rapidly increasing demand to support industry diversification, and deepen our participation in aerospace programs, such as the F-35."

“Our main customers from the defense industry, both international and domestic, demand continued top delivery performance, a reliable level of high-quality, sustainable processes, cost efficiency, committed resource allocation, and exemplary compliance. Our latest upgrade at Bayswater confirms that RUAG is dedicated to fully satisfying these unique priorities, consistently, and with prompt response times,” confirms Stephan Jezler, senior vice president aviation international, RUAG MRO International.


