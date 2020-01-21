MTU Maintenance Opens Office in Leasing Hometown Dublin

MTU Maintenance announces at the Airline Economics Growth Frontiers conference today that it has opened an office in the heart of aviation leasing community birthplace Dublin. Located in the Victorian quarter, the office is being run by leasing experts Eileen Guerin, Vice President Commercial Ireland, and Des Clarke, Vice President Technical and Strategy Ireland, on behalf of MTU Maintenance Lease Services B.V., the group’s leasing arm headquartered in Amsterdam. They will be responsible for growing and intensifying MTU Maintenance’s leasing and asset management activities in Ireland.

“This move is a natural next step in our global yet local growth strategy and gives us immediate proximity to the well-established aviation and leasing scene in Dublin,” says Martin Friis-Petersen, senior vice president MRO Programs, MTU Aero Engines. “In turn, this enable us to efficiently and directly serve the community with the customized, lessor-oriented MRO solutions the industry requires as lease durations shorten and the overall number of lease transitions increases.”

“MTU Maintenance Lease Services’ portfolio covers the popular CF34, CFM56, GE90 and V2500 engine types,” explains Andrea Luebke, Managing Director, MTU Maintenance Lease Services. “Of these, over 50 percent are owned by lessors and a large number of those are based or have offices in Dublin. We’re here to make sure they are supported with asset management and short term leases, as well as excellent MRO services and exit strategies.”

One such example of MTU’s lessor oriented solutions is MOVEPlus a portable MRO solution across the lifecycle, enabling fast remarketability of assets through easy transfers and predictable costs with no unnecessary MRO work. Services can start from the moment the engine is purchased, or at any point in the lifecycle. It is a case of opt-in and opt-out at any time. Lessors are directly involved in engine maintenance decisions – particularly during transitions between lessees, in managing and optimizing maintenance reserves and choosing the timing of engine shop visits. Our solution also includes intelligent end-of-life strategies and extensive technical consultancy. Both lessors and lessees benefit from our comprehensive, cost-effective MRO services, simplified transitions, and ultimately, financial and technical risk mitigation.



