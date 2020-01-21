MTU Maintenance Opens Office in Leasing Hometown Dublin

They will be responsible for growing and intensifying MTU Maintenance’s leasing and asset management activities in Ireland.

MTU Maintenance Group
Jan 21st, 2020
Dublin1
MTU Aero Engines

MTU Maintenance announces at the Airline Economics Growth Frontiers conference today that it has opened an office in the heart of aviation leasing community birthplace Dublin. Located in the Victorian quarter, the office is being run by leasing experts Eileen Guerin, Vice President Commercial Ireland, and Des Clarke, Vice President Technical and Strategy Ireland, on behalf of MTU Maintenance Lease Services B.V., the group’s leasing arm headquartered in Amsterdam. They will be responsible for growing and intensifying MTU Maintenance’s leasing and asset management activities in Ireland.

“This move is a natural next step in our global yet local growth strategy and gives us immediate proximity to the well-established aviation and leasing scene in Dublin,” says Martin Friis-Petersen, senior vice president MRO Programs, MTU Aero Engines. “In turn, this enable us to efficiently and directly serve the community with the customized, lessor-oriented MRO solutions the industry requires as lease durations shorten and the overall number of lease transitions increases.” 

“MTU Maintenance Lease Services’ portfolio covers the popular CF34, CFM56, GE90 and V2500 engine types,” explains Andrea Luebke, Managing Director, MTU Maintenance Lease Services. “Of these, over 50 percent are owned by lessors and a large number of those are based or have offices in Dublin. We’re here to make sure they are supported with asset management and short term leases, as well as excellent MRO services and exit strategies.” 

One such example of MTU’s lessor oriented solutions is MOVEPlus a portable MRO solution across the lifecycle, enabling fast remarketability of assets through easy transfers and predictable costs with no unnecessary MRO work. Services can start from the moment the engine is purchased, or at any point in the lifecycle. It is a case of opt-in and opt-out at any time. Lessors are directly involved in engine maintenance decisions – particularly during transitions between lessees, in managing and optimizing maintenance reserves and choosing the timing of engine shop visits. Our solution also includes intelligent end-of-life strategies and extensive technical consultancy. Both lessors and lessees benefit from our comprehensive, cost-effective MRO services, simplified transitions, and ultimately, financial and technical risk mitigation.


More in Maintenance Providers
Intrepid Aircraft Maintenance 1
Intrepid Aerospace Announces Plans for One of the Largest MRO Facilities in Florida
Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul facility to be located at Southwest Florida International Airport.
Jan 17th, 2020
China Maintenance Org Certificate Dsc2853
FACC Receives CAAC Part-145 Maintenance Organization Approval
FACC is thus taking an important step in the expansion of its global customer base and is offering airlines in the growing Chinese market a comprehensive range of maintenance, repair and modification services.
Jan 16th, 2020
StandardAero’s Summerside, PEI, Canada MRO Facility Inducted Over 1,000 Engines for Overhaul During 2019
This record figure was achieved following the recent expansion to the facility, StandardAero’s commercial turboprop engine MRO Center of Excellence, which saw the site expand its shop floor area to over 226,000 sq. ft of leased space.
Jan 16th, 2020
Duncan Aviation&rsquo;s Managed Rotable Inventory increased its inventory value by $2 million dollars in 2019.
Duncan Aviation Experiences Substantial Growth in Unique Inventory Program, Adding Additional Support
Jan 16th, 2020
Commercial Jet Logo
Commercial Jet Names R. Rick Townsend as Vice President Sales and Marketing
Townsend brings to Commercial Jet over 35 years of MRO industry experience encompassing senior level sales, business development, and more.
Jan 16th, 2020
Lineage 1000 E Opt 01 Landscape
RUAG International Fulfills Optimized 48-Month Inspection on an Embraer Lineage Featuring ADS-B Out and Full Exterior Aircraft Painting
Jan 15th, 2020
Gi 275 Panel
Garmin Reimagines Aircraft Flight Instrumentation
GI 275 electronic flight instrument can modernize thousands of aging cockpits.
Jan 15th, 2020
Sl3710
Recaro Aircraft Seating Reflects On Successes and Challenges in 2019
Global seating company breaks financial records and achieves peak production output, while staying rooted to company values.
Jan 14th, 2020
West Star Aviation
West Star Aviation Appoints Director Of Quality Assurance
West Star is pleased to announce the appointment of Gary A. Schandl as director of quality assurance for all West Star facilities.
Jan 14th, 2020
MRO Insider Announces the Launch of its Aircraft Maintenance Services App February 2020
“Ping” AOG, detailing, parts, and equipment providers, based on live locations.
Jan 14th, 2020
Mro Insider Blue Logo
Aircraft Maintenance Services App
“Ping” AOG, detailing, parts, and equipment providers, based on live locations.
Jan 14th, 2020
Aps Mauricio Mazzini20190612 123341
Aircraft Propeller Service, LLC (APS) Names Mauricio Mazzini Director of Quality
In this new role, Mazzini will be responsible for the company’s quality management system, as well as FAA, EASA, ISO9001 and AS9100 certifications.
Jan 14th, 2020
MRAS is Uniquely Positioned to Offer Cost-Effective, Low-Risk Nacelle Solutions for the Reengining of USAF B-52 Bombers
MRAS is uniquely positioned as the original equipment manufacturer of key nacelle components for the various engine versions under consideration for B-52 reengining.
Jan 14th, 2020
Snap On Amc 2
90 Teams Around the World Square Off to See Who is the Best in the 2020 Aerospace Maintenance Competition Presented by Snap-on
The event will be held at the MRO Americas 2020 Convention, April 28-30, at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas, Texas.
Jan 13th, 2020