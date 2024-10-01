PHI MRO Services and Leonardo Sign Strategic Supplier Agreement

PHI MRO Services, a global leader in helicopter maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, is proud to announce that it has been selected as an approved supplier for Leonardo.

Under this new, multi-year agreement, PHI MRO Services will provide various specialized services to support Leonardo’s operations, including comprehensive component shop capabilities.

“PHI MRO Services is honored to be appointed an approved supplier for Leonardo,” said James Hinch, COO of PHI Aviation – Americas. “This collaboration is a significant milestone for our teams, underscoring our commitment to delivering exceptional quality and reliability. We’re proud to leverage our expertise to support Leonardo’s mission and look forward to continuing our longstanding partnership.”

“We are thrilled to announce the signing of a new vendor agreement with PHI MRO Services,” said Maurizio D’Angelo, Vice President of Customer Support & Services and Training at Leonardo. “This partnership marks an exciting new step forward in our relationship with PHI, as we align our strengths and shared vision to create value and unlock new opportunities.”

With more than 75 years of maintenance and operational experience, PHI MRO Services has successfully matured and grown its maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities. Its unmatched MRO expertise provides a strong foundation for supporting Leonardo and its customers with the highest levels of on-time delivery and quality assurance.