AMSTAT Provides New Features and Tools For Market Changes and Collaboration

September 25, 2024: AMSTAT, the leading provider of business aircraft market, fleet, and operator information for over 40 years, has developed new features and functionality allowing our customers to keep up with the latest market changes, share information more collaboratively with their clients, and always be up to date with the most recent changes to business aviation information.

AMSTAT has introduced a suite of features aimed at saving time for market researchers supplying vital information to business aircraft brokers. Recognizing the importance of closing deals through in-depth market expertise, AMSTAT acknowledges that our customers often supplement AMSTAT's market data with their own research and may need to recall this expertise months later. Researchers and brokers already utilize AMSTAT’s comprehensive editing tools to modify data. To help maintain expert knowledge over time, AMSTAT has developed a new tool to summarize market changes post-research. Additionally, AMSTAT has streamlined the process of identifying and managing updates that overlap with customized edits. When clients need information on previously researched markets, AMSTAT facilitates quick identification of changes and rapid updating of market knowledge. Andrew Young, AMSTAT General Manager, stated, “This is a game changer for brokers and researchers working across multiple markets, allowing them to switch and get up to speed much faster than before. Our research bookmarking technology will save researchers hours, even days, of refreshing their knowledge on specific markets.”

AMSTAT also recognizes that real-time collaboration with clients is vital to success. For that reason, AMSTAT has developed a portal for our Premier+ subscribers to share select market data with their customers. Based on customer feedback, AMSTAT has updated market reports to be more customer-focused and shareable. Upgraded functionality for both market reports and shared portfolios allows Premier+ subscribers to track access and exchange messages with their own clients within this new portal rather than exchanging endless emails.

AMSTAT has also substantially upgraded our notification system to alert you to a broad spectrum of market changes. Kit Tankhiwale, AMSTAT Senior Product Innovator had this to share: “We want our customers to know when meaningful changes happen in their markets and their portfolios. Our new notification system lets our customers specify the types of events that concern their markets and interests, and how they would like to receive those updates. In doing so, our customers can service their clients with the latest opportunities.”

AMSTAT is also celebrating a critical milestone in the on-going growth of AMSTAT supporting Salesforce® users with AMSTAT for Salesforce®. As of this writing, AMSTAT has successfully mapped over 210,000 accounts, contacts, leads, and aircraft records for our clients. AMSTAT for Salesforce® lets users maximize the use of AMSTAT data in their sales processes and to maximize the generation of sales opportunities within their Salesforce® platform.