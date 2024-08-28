FEAM Aero Strengthens Commitment to Veteran Recruitment Initiatives

– FEAM Aero, the leading provider of aircraft line maintenance services in the United States, proudly continues its dedication to supporting U.S. military veterans as they transition into civilian careers. As a veteran-owned business, FEAM Aero is uniquely positioned to understand and value the skills and experiences that veterans bring to the workforce, and the company has developed several initiatives aimed at helping them establish successful careers as aircraft maintenance technicians (AMT).

FEAM Aero is an officially approved partner of the Department of Defense’s Skillbridge program at its CVG location in Northern Kentucky. Skillbridge allows transitioning service members to gain real-world training and work experience in high-demand fields like aircraft maintenance, helping them seamlessly transition into their new careers.

In addition to this program, FEAM Aero’s 8610-2 initiative offers veterans a comprehensive pathway into the aviation industry, providing vital test preparation, hands-on training, and on-the-job experience that are essential for future AMTs. The program also features structured pay tiers, regular raises, and clear career progression opportunities, making it a robust option for those transitioning from military service.

"As a veteran-owned business, we pride ourselves on hiring vets. Their experience, training, discipline, and positive mindset add value to the line," said Wayne Sisson, COO at FEAM Aero. "Service members learn an incredible set of skills while enlisted. By hiring veterans, FEAM not only benefits from their experience but also offers them an easy transition to civilian life."

FEAM Aero has also been selected as a strategic partner of the Army Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) program. Through Army PaYS, FEAM Aero can directly recruit servicemen and servicewomen from across the country for positions at its numerous locations nationwide, offering them a direct path into the civil aviation industry.

Together, these initiatives reflect FEAM Aero’s ongoing commitment to supporting veterans as they transition to civilian life, while also strengthening the Aircraft Maintenance Technician job market for the future.

"Veterans bring a level of dedication and expertise that is unparalleled," added Cam Murphy, President of FEAM Aero. "We are honored to provide them with opportunities to continue serving, this time within the aviation industry, ensuring the safety and efficiency of our nation’s air travel."