Van Nuys Airport Friendly Flyer Awarded to Clay Lacy Aviation for Eighth Time

Clay Lacy Aviation is a collaborative partner with the communities it serves. Recently, Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) recognized Clay Lacy Aviation as part of its Fly Friendly Program at Van Nuys Airport (VNY) for the eighth time since the program was established in 2012, reflecting the company’s voluntary measures to reduce aircraft noise to surrounding communities.

“Being a ‘Friendly Flyer’ aligns with our overall, thoughtfully better approach to private aviation services and our continued efforts to work with communities to reduce noise and our environmental footprint,” said Dondi Pangalangan, Senior Vice President, Strategic Initiatives. “We are committed to being a good neighbor to our communities and to intentionally consider and implement sustainability strategies into all aspects of operations and facilities.”

The Fly Friendly Program recognizes jet operators that go beyond mandatory noise regulations to further reduce noise disruptions at VNY. Some of the criteria considered by LAWA include increasing southbound jet departures, avoiding overnight flights and achieving compliance at 99% or greater on No Early Turn and the Quiet Jet Departure programs.

“Clay Lacy reaching these voluntary heights demonstrates the company’s continued efforts to be a great partner with the Van Nuys Airport community,” said David Reich, LAWA’s Deputy Executive Director for Mobility Planning and Strategy. “These programs help our city to appeal to residents and businesses alike, and help make us stronger economically.”

LA City Councilmember Imelda Padilla was on hand with LAWA CEO John Ackerman, and Los Angeles Board of Airport Commissioners President Karim Webb, and Van Nuys Airport Director Paul Herrera to present the Friendly Flyer Award to Clay Lacy Aviation.

Supporting Our Communities with Sustainable Practices

The Friendly Flyer award is one measurement of Clay Lacy’s commitment to Van Nuys and other communities served, including Orange County, CA, and Waterbury-Oxford, CT.

Throughout Clay Lacy facilities, it has:

Sourced one-third of electricity from renewable sources.

Transitioned 100 percent of ground equipment to electric or renewable diesel.

Prevented 65,000 pounds of carbon emissions through e-recycling program.

Avoided 6.7 metric tonnes of carbon emissions through EV charging network.

Sold more than 200,000 gallons of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

Clay Lacy was the first company to receive a 4AIR sustainability rating of Facilities Neutral. It has been recognized as among the nation’s leading green power users by the Environmental Protection Agency, and a certified LA Green Business partner.