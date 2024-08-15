Duncan Aviation Recognized by NATA Sustainability Standard as a Tier 2 Green Aviation Business

Duncan Aviation has been recognized by the National Air Transportation Association (NATA) as a Tier 2 Green Aviation Business, which means the company is lowering its carbon footprint by following the Tier 1 and Tier 2 requirements of NATA’s three-tiered Sustainability Standards.

Basic and Tier 1 requirements encourage measurement of a company’s carbon footprint, increased use of more environmentally friendly energy sources, and reduction of waste throughout the company. Tier 2 requirements include the adoption of recycling programs, implementation of a sustainable sourcing/procurement policy, adopting electric vehicles in business operations, and promoting rideshare, electric vehicles and public transportation for team members when possible.

“Sustainability is much more than a current business buzz word,” said Jeff Lake, President of Duncan Aviation. “We are committed as a business and as individuals to leave less of a footprint on the earth, making a positive impact on the environment we will leave our children, grandchildren, and future generations. Sustainability is a core value that Duncan Aviation team members identified years ago as something the company should focus on and improve. I am pleased that NATA has recognized our efforts and we appreciate their dedication to exploring and implementing sustainable solutions for the industry.”

There are many ways Duncan Aviation strives to be a better steward of resources and to work toward environmentally friendlier processes and facilities. Concrete examples can be found in the recent construction of the company’s new hangar facilities in Lincoln, Nebraska, and Battle Creek, Michigan, as well as its 2019-2020 expansion in Provo, Utah. These facilities include technology and processes that eliminate airborne waste products connected to aircraft painting, that effectively treat waste water, and that responsibly dispose of remaining hazardous waste. The company also uses daylight harvesting and natural light wherever possible, has installed efficient radiant floor heating systems and LED lighting, and constantly weighs the costs and benefits of adopting greener processes and products.

Duncan Aviation has Environmental Supervisors at its full-service facilities who create sustainability goals every year. These initiatives include using products that are environmentally friendly, supporting vendors who also value sustainability, and encouraging recycling and re-use wherever possible.

“We noticed a big improvement years ago when we gave team members who are passionate about green initiatives the latitude to develop and implement ideas through a committee initially called the Green Team,” said Kelly Becker, Environmental Supervisor for Duncan Aviation’s Lincoln location. “We partnered with community volunteer organizations to organize various recycling and conservation educational efforts. Results included things like roadside cleanups, clothing and coat drives, and even a competition to see who could make award-winning items from recycled pallets or repurposed items. Robert Duncan himself is an electric car supporter, and he made sure we installed electric vehicle charging stations at all of our full-service facilities.”

Duncan Aviation is committed to sustainability practices at all levels and is working with community leaders to ensure the company is supporting community sustainability goals.

For more information, visit Duncan Aviation at booth #1500 during this year’s NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Trade Show from October 22-24, in Las Vegas, Nevada, or watch for announcements at www.DuncanAviation.aero/news.