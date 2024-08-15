AvAir Named One of the 2024 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies

Inc. revealed that AvAir ranks No. 2,364 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This is the fourth time AvAir has been on this list. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. AvAir is an industry-leading inventory solutions provider for the aviation aftermarket and celebrating its 25th anniversary next year.

“It is a remarkable achievement and honor to be included on Inc. 5000 list and join the other respected companies,” said Mike Bianco CEO of AvAir. “It is also a true testament to my team’s continual hard work over the past several years continuing to innovate, be solutions oriented and exceed our clients expectations.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637%. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

Part of AvAir’s growth has been its partnerships with companies worldwide including Honeywell, Finnair, VSE Aviation and GE Aviation. Additionally, AvAir supports clients in more than 120 countries with more than 3,100 customers.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

With more than 26 million in-stock components, AvAir offers solutions for customers and suppliers to buy, sell, exchange, loan, lease, or manage assets and inventories. The company is ISO 9001, AS9120, and ASA 100 certified, and adheres to the highest quality standards in all phases: purchasing, receiving, stocking, sales, and shipping.

For more information about AvAir, visit AvAir.aero.