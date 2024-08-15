Metrojet Limited Appoints New Deputy General Manager

Metrojet Limited (www.metrojet.com) is pleased to announce the promotion of Mr Rudgen Guzman from Head of Operations to Deputy General Manager of Metrojet Engineering (Clark) Ltd (MEC) effective 16 August 2024.

Mr Guzman brings over 25 years of progressive experience in both the commercial and business aviation sectors. Prior to joining MEC in January 2024, Mr Guzman served as Senior Manager – Operations and Special Projects and Maintenance Manager for Jet Aviation Manila (formerly Hawker Pacific).

Mr Rudgen Guzman, the newly appointed Deputy General Manager of MEC, commented, “I am honoured to take on this new responsibility and am excited to leverage my experience to propel MEC's growth and success. Together with our dedicated team, I am confident that we will continue to enhance our reliable MRO, aircraft parking, aircraft grooming and AOG support, and expand our business in the APAC region and beyond.”

Metrojet’s COO, Mr Dave Yip commented, “Metrojet would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr Sarith Vaikuntan, the former MEC GM, for his efforts and hard work in leading MEC through the pandemic and building and moving into our new state-of-the-art facility while increasing our capabilities and client base in Southeast Asia. Metrojet is confident that Rudgen will build upon the success of the MEC facility and the foundation laid by Sarith’s hard work, dedication, and guidance.”