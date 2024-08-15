Harris Manolopoulos Joins SmartLynx as Fleet Director

SmartLynx Airlines, a globally recognized ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, Insurance), cargo, and charter operator, has appointed Harris Manolopoulos as the new Director of Fleet. In his role, Harris will be responsible for optimal fleet utilization and efficiency and will collaborate closely with other departments in the airline to align the fleet with the strategic objectives of SmartLynx.

With close to twenty years of experience in the aviation industry, Harris Manolopoulos carries a wealth of expertise in aviation and a strong background in fleet management. Before joining SmartLynx, he held the position of Fleet Director at Spanish airline Volotea and a General Manager role at Sky Express Airlines.

Harris Manolopoulos, Fleet Director at SmartLynx Airlines: "I am excited to join the global leader in ACMI services. The aviation industry demands a specialized approach, and together with my team, I am committed to ensuring that our fleet not only reinforces the leadership position of SmartLynx but also enhances our service offerings to our customers."

Edvinas Demenius, CEO at SmartLynx Airlines: “We operate in a fast-paced, high-demand ACMI market where experienced aviation specialists are crucial for success. Our fleet is the backbone of our operations, and as Fleet Director, Harris will provide strategic leadership, ensuring sustainable development and efficient management of our technical assets.”

At SmartLynx, Harris will lead the Fleet Management department and will be responsible for all aspects of SmartLynx passenger and cargo fleet. As of now, SmartLynx operates one of the most diverse fleets amongst ACMI airlines globally, consisting of A320, A321, A321F, A330 and Boeing 737MAX8, in total 69 aircraft. At the end of the year SmartLynx will receive its last addition to its cargo fleet – 14th A321P2F.