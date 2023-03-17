Excellence in Training: Textron Aviation Service Centers and ProOwnership Receive FAA Diamond Award

When it comes to service and support, Textron Aviation is focused on taking care of its customers and their aircraft. The company's commitment to an excellent customer experience has led to repeat Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Diamond Awards, the organization’s highest level of recognition for aircraft maintenance professionals. This award is a testament to the high level of trust that customers have in Textron Aviation.

The company’s dedication to providing the best possible experience for customers sets it apart from the competition. When customers choose Textron Aviation, they can be confident that they’re working with a team that supports them throughout their ownership journey.

"Textron Aviation Service Centers focus on providing the highest-quality support to our customers from the very beginning," said Brian Rohloff, senior vice president, Customer Support. "That’s why we prioritize continuous in-depth training and improvement for our team members – so that they are equipped to provide customers with the expert service and support they deserve."

Textron Aviation’s commitment to quality service is evident in every customer interaction, from initial contact through delivery and beyond. In addition to its Service Centers, Textron Aviation's ProOwnership team also received the prestigious recognition.

"Our ProOwnership team is an invaluable asset to our customers, and receiving the Diamond Award reaffirms their dedication to supporting customers throughout their aircraft ownership journey,” said Lannie O'Bannion, senior vice president, Global Sales and Flight Operations. "I am proud of the team’s unwavering commitment to training excellence, quality and professionalism."

ProOwnership offers aircraft management, pilot services and maintenance support to Cessna and Beechcraft turbine owners and operators. When customers sign up for the ProMaintenance program, Textron Aviation provides a Maintenance Specialist to manage and coordinate scheduled and unscheduled maintenance events, modifications and upgrades, and other details related to aircraft service throughout the year.